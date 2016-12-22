Video Of The Day: German Shepherd Watches Over Baby Ducks

Winnipeg, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with others. If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza!

In today’s video, these fluffy baby ducks never have to worry about enemies with such a big guardian around! Check out this dog lovingly embrace them. Cuteness overload!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News