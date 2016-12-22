Video Of The Day: German Shepherd Watches Over Baby Ducks

Spencer Fernando
Posted: December 22nd at 8:00am Featured, LIFE, Videos

Winnipeg, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with others. If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza!

In today’s video, these fluffy baby ducks never have to worry about enemies with such a big guardian around! Check out this dog lovingly embrace them. Cuteness overload!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.