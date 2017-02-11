Video Of The Day: Frightened Deer Scales 6 Foot Fence To Escape Backyard

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with others. If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

In today’s video, this deer jumped the fence into these people’s backyard. They opened the gate, waiting hours for it to leave. Once the deer started coming dangerously close to the pool they decided to try to draw its attention to the gate. The deer, however, had other ideas. After it made its escape, the homeowners looked over the fence and it was already halfway down the street. No deer were harmed in the making of this video!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News