Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video Of The Day: Firearms Instructor Fooled By Time-Sensitive Trigger

Spencer Fernando
Posted: March 19th at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – As the weather begins to improve, more of us are going to be heading outside and enjoying various activities. Some people will head to the local shooting range, and learn from an instructor. If so, hopefully you’ll get someone better than this guy in Las Vegas, who definitely didn’t know what he was doing.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

1 Comment

  • Randy says:
    March 20, 2017 at 6:32 am

    What do you mean “Time-sensitive trigger”? This is a term I am not familiar with and cannot find any information about?? Tks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.