Video Of The Day: Firearms Instructor Fails

Kevin Klein
Posted: June 29th at 11:00am Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – We enjoy sharing with you the stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

In today’s video, some head to the local shooting ranges to learn from an instructor. If you’re planning on taking some lessons, hopefully, you’ll get someone better than this guy in Las Vegas, who definitely didn’t know what he was doing.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
1 Comment

  • Randy says:
    March 20, 2017 at 6:32 am

    What do you mean “Time-sensitive trigger”? This is a term I am not familiar with and cannot find any information about?? Tks

    Reply

