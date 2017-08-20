Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video Of The Day – Feeding Time For Blue Whale

MyToba
Posted: August 20th at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Drones are helping us see things that were a lot harder to catch on video before.

Today, our clip shows feeding time for a blue whale in the great big sea.

Have a look!

—MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related Posts
VIDEO: 27 People Arrested At Boston Rally
Video Of The Day: Elephant Overcomes Barriers In Life
Video Of The Day – Phone Records Fall From Plane
Emma Stone Tops Forbes’ Highest-paid Actress List

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.