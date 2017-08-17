banner20

Video Of The Day – Falcon Lake Alien Encounter

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 2 seconds ago Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — Our Video of the Day for Monday, May 22nd looks back at an alien encounter.

It was five decades ago that Winnipeg’s Stephen Michalak came across two UFOs while prospecting near Falcon Lake.

This incident remains one of the most credible alien encounters ever recorded, but some questions have never been answered.

The story was examined by Robert Stack on the popular show Unsolved Mysteries.

Have a look!

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

