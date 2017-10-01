Video Of The Day – The Dream Called EPCOT

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

Disney Parks just released this original video “The Dream Called EPCOT.” It shows the vision and the dream behind the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow which is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Have a look!

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot