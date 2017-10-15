banner20

Video Of The Day – Double Domino

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 15th at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Sometimes it’s the simple things that are most satisfying. Take, for instance, the double domino effect in today’s video.

Have a look!

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
