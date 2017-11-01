Video of the Day: Dogs Get Crazy When They Hear “Park”

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Listen as four large and noisy dogs get very excited when they hear that they are going to the park!

Kevin Klein, Mytoba News