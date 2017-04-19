Video of The Day – Dog Tries to Play Fetch on Ice

Kevin Klein
WINNIPEG, MB. – We enjoy showing the lighter moments of life in our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with your friends. If you have a funny video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

In today’s video, check out this playful dog as it slides all across the ice in a hilarious attempt to fetch the ball. Get that pup some skates!

