Video Of The Day – Dog Fights With Printer

WINNIPEG, MB – We have our first MyToba News Video of the Day Local Winner! Today’s video was sent to us by Travis Heselwood. Travis wins a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza here in Manitoba.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza!

In today’s video, Travis’s dog seems to have an issue with the printer.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News