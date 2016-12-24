Video Of The Day – Dog Fights With Printer

Kevin Klein
Posted: 18 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB – We have our first MyToba News Video of the Day Local Winner! Today’s video was sent to us by Travis Heselwood. Travis wins a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza here in Manitoba.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza!

In today’s video, Travis’s dog seems to have an issue with the printer.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
