Video Of The Day – Decide To Live

Posted: June 28th at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

Today, a captured carp was having none of it and decided to live.

At just the right moment it slithers away from the fisherman back into the lake.

Have a look!

