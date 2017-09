WINNIPEG, MB – There’s a new world record for robots dancing simultaneously! And it just so happens to be our Video Of The Day! The old record was 1,007 robots. The new record is 1,069. By the way, these little guys can also sing, box, play football and execute kung fu moves.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube