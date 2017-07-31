Video of the Day – How Dad Babysits

Kevin Klein
Posted: 8 seconds ago Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

In today’s video, the mother of two children decided to video her kids in the living room. The idea was to setup a camera so their Grandma can see their kids doing cute things. Instead, she found out how her husband takes care of the kids when she isn’t there. Just look at how much fun they are having.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
