Video of the Day – That Was Close

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 1st at 11:00am Videos, Featured, LIFE

In today’s video, we watch dash cam footage showing the moment when a speeding Volvo truck managed to avoid colliding with an oncoming van by slamming on the brakes at the last second.

