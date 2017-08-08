Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video of the Day – Was that Close?

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 8th at 11:00am Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today, Sebastian Thoma filmed this video at Princess Juliana Airport in St. Maarten where a flight from Toronto nearly made contact with the ocean upon arrival to the island.

You be the judge – was that close?

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
