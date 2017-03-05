Video Of The Day: Cat’s Emotional Reaction To Reunion With Blind Dog

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

In today’s video watch as a woman records her cat Jasper’s reaction to being reunited with his blind canine buddy Coco after a month apart.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News