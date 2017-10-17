banner20

Video of the Day – A Brother’s Surprise

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today is a heartwarming video. This girl’s brother has been out of town for undisclosed reasons, but he decided to surprise her just in time for her birthday. Their mom was the only one who knew about the surprise, because she was supposed to take her out for a birthday ice cream treat, with the big brother hiding in the trunk of their car.

One high pitched scream and loads of tears later means that the surprise was a total success and everyone can finally go for some celebratory ice cream!

Have a look!

