Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video Of The Day: Bees Swarm Street Vendor

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 25th at 11:00am Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. We will also post your video to our North American partner who will share it on their network.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

In today’s video, watch as bees swarm a street vendor in China, who manages to keep calmly going about their work as if everything is normal.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Video of the Day – A Chihuahua’s Best Friend
Warner Bros brings “IT” horror house to Hollywood
We’ll “probably” Terminate NAFTA: Trump
VIDEO: Trudeau Warns Against “Irregular” Crossings

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.