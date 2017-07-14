banner20

Video of the Day – Bear on a Mission

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 14th at 11:00am Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

In today’s video, this curious black bear climbed up the side of the house and sniffs around the outdoor deck for a moment before climbing back down. Photographer Karen Grigoryan posted the video that his daughter took on Facebook, adding that he was glad the grandkids were inside when the bear came to visit. Credit: Karen Grigoryan via Storyful

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags:
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Kid Rock Hints he Will Run for U.S. Senate
Man stuck inside ATM, slips ‘please help’ notes
Video Of The Day – Can Crushing World Record
Video of the Day – Baby’s First Taste of Chocolate

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.