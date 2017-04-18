Video of The Day – April the Giraffe has Calf as Millions Watch

WINNIPEG, MB. – We enjoy showing the lighter moments of life in our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with your friends. If you have a funny video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

In today’s video, April the giraffe gives birth to a baby boy in a New York zoo, as millions tune in by a live webcam stream in anticipation of the event.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News