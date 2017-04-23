Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

VIDEO: Clashes In France After Macron, Le Pen Advance

Spencer Fernando
Posted: April 23rd at 6:30pm International, Featured, NEWS

WORLD NEWS – After Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen advanced to the second round of the French Presidential Elections, some protesters took to the streets and clashed with police.

The results mark the first time neither the Conservative and Socialist parties have had a candidate in the run-off.

The final vote will take place in two weeks, as Macron and Le Pen square off to see who becomes the next President of France.

In the video above, watch the moment protesters take to the streets after the results were announced.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
