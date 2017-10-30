Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Vehicle Vandal In Brandon Caught By Police

Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon teen is facing charges after he was unable to flee police.

It happened around 7:50am Monday in the 600-block of 14th Street.

A homeowner spotted the man checking vehicles and called police.

Officers arrived and the man bolted but he was apprehended in a front yard.

The suspect was searched and Brandon police seized a hammer from his pants.

He has court orders not to possess any weapons.

The accused was also allegedly in possession of numerous items taken from vehicles.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with Carry a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Break-In Instruments, Theft Under $5000, and Breach of Recognizance.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre ahead of a preliminary hearing Monday.

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

