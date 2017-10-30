Vehicle Vandal In Brandon Caught By Police
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon teen is facing charges after he was unable to flee police.
It happened around 7:50am Monday in the 600-block of 14th Street.
A homeowner spotted the man checking vehicles and called police.
Officers arrived and the man bolted but he was apprehended in a front yard.
The suspect was searched and Brandon police seized a hammer from his pants.
He has court orders not to possess any weapons.
The accused was also allegedly in possession of numerous items taken from vehicles.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with Carry a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Break-In Instruments, Theft Under $5000, and Breach of Recognizance.
He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre ahead of a preliminary hearing Monday.
The accused remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File