Veggies Recalled Over Listeria Fears
WINNIPEG, MB. — Various brands of packaged vegetables are being recalled because they may contain Listeria.
The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency tests.
No illnesses have so far been reported.
The affected products were distributed across Canada and include:
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC
|Mann’s Family Favorites
|Brussels Sprouts
|340 g
|Best Before:
10/12/2017
|7 16519 01035 4
|Mann’s Culinary Cuts
|Cauliflower Cauliettes
|397 g *
|Best Before:
10/14/2017
10/15/2017
10/16/2017
|7 16519 06901 7
|Mann’s Family Favorites
|Cauliflower
|284 g
|Best Before:
10/14/2017
|7 16519 01403 1
|Mann’s
|Fiesta Vegetable Tray
|1.01 kg
|Best Before:
10/14/2017
|7 16519 02049 0
|Compliments
|Cauliettes Chop
|397 g
|All best before dates up to and including
10/20/2017
|0 68820 13254 7
|Compliments
|Vegetable Platter
|680 g
|All best before dates up to and including
10/20/2017
|0 55742 53490 0
|Mann’s
|Broccoli Cole Slaw
|4 x 3 lb
|10/14/2017>br>
271 Julian Code
|Unknown
|Mann’s
|Broccoli Florets
|3 lb
|10/16/2017
273 Julian Code
10/18/2017
|7 16519 03011 3
|Mann’s
|Veggie Power Blend
|4/2 lb SS
|10/14/2017
271 Julian Code
10/17/2017
|Unknown
If you have any of the affected products on hand, you should throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.
It is common for Listeria contaminated food to look and smell normal.
Symptoms include some combination of vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.
It can cause permanent damage to the body’s immune system and can even cause pregnant woman to go into labour.
Extreme cases of Listeria can be fatal.
The full recall notice is available here.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Canadian Food Inspection Agency