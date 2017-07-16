Vankoughnett Leads Manitoba to Seventh at Football Canada Cup

WINNIPEG, MB – It took U18 Team Manitoba a week to record its first win, but when they won, they did so in style.

Team Manitoba, coached by Don Burrell, finished seventh at the 2017 Football Canada Cup in Wolfville, Nova Scotia after the team defeated New Brunswick 43-10 in its final game.

Quebec won gold with a 10-7 win over silver-medalist Saskatchewan in the final. Ontario beat Alberta 34-29 to win the bronze medal. British Columbia beat Nova Scotia 24-10 in the fifth-place game.

This weekend’s win was the first for Manitoba during the tournament. New Brunswick finished without a victory and in eighth place.

“It was a well-played game and our team played well,” said Burrell, during a post-game interview with Football Canada. “I asked my team if they wanted to win they had to come through that door and play hard and they played hard.”

Manitoba’s Offensive Player of the Game was quarterback Riley Vankoughnett. In the opening quarter, Vankoughnett found Jason Henderson for a 30-yard touchdown to give Manitoba the early lead and with 53 seconds left in the quarter, Connor Green added a 20-yard field goal.

Vankoughnett snuck into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He then found both Luke McMillan and Tyler Koniuk for majors and Green kicked his second field goal as Manitoba led 36-0 lead at the half.

New Brunswick cut the lead to 36-10 in the third quarter but Austin Balan’ late touchdown put an exclamation point on the blowout.

Linebacker Eric Bujalski was Manitoba’s defensive Player of the Game.

