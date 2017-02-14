Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Valentine’s Day In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Winnipeg…trust me, you’re not alone. A lot of other people, mostly men, have waited until the last possible minute just like you.

But don’t worry, I’m here to help. A recent poll I saw said more people would rather enjoy an experience than get a gift for Valentine’s Day. So here are a handful of things you can do today in Winnipeg with your Valentine.

-How about a horse drawn sleigh ride at FortWhyte Alive? It’s happening between six and nine o’clock tonight. Only $15 per person, $12 for members.

-Benjamin Francis Leftwich is a wonderful singer/songwriter and he’s performing tonight at eight o’clock at the Park Theatre. Tickets are $22.

-There’s a Valentine’s Murder Mystery dinner tonight at six o’clock at the Fort Garry Hotel. Tickets are $99.

-The Frontier Fiddlers, made up of students from Frontier School Division, will perform at one o’clock this afternoon and again tonight at 7:30 at Westminster United Church. Among their songs, a new work by Winnipeg composer Jim Hiscott. Tickets are $34, $32 for seniors & $10 for students.

-If your Valentine loves opera, head for the Centennial Concert Hall for eight o’clock tonight. Tickets start at $25.

-There’s a romantic evening of Italian food and drink tonight at seven o’clock at the Qualico Family Centre at Assiniboine Park. Tickets are $90.

-You can have dinner and see “Lovesick” by Winnipeg filmmaker Tyson Caron at Winnipeg Film Group at 100-Arthur Street. Tickets are $100 per couple.

Hal writes a weekly column on MyToba every Monday. Hal talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every Saturday. Hal has been broadcasting on radio and TV for over 30 years. Hal owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited, which specializes in video production.
