WINNIPEG, MB. – If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Winnipeg…trust me, you’re not alone. A lot of other people, mostly men, have waited until the last possible minute just like you.

But don’t worry, I’m here to help. A recent poll I saw said more people would rather enjoy an experience than get a gift for Valentine’s Day. So here are a handful of things you can do today in Winnipeg with your Valentine.

-How about a horse drawn sleigh ride at FortWhyte Alive? It’s happening between six and nine o’clock tonight. Only $15 per person, $12 for members.

-Benjamin Francis Leftwich is a wonderful singer/songwriter and he’s performing tonight at eight o’clock at the Park Theatre. Tickets are $22.

-There’s a Valentine’s Murder Mystery dinner tonight at six o’clock at the Fort Garry Hotel. Tickets are $99.

-The Frontier Fiddlers, made up of students from Frontier School Division, will perform at one o’clock this afternoon and again tonight at 7:30 at Westminster United Church. Among their songs, a new work by Winnipeg composer Jim Hiscott. Tickets are $34, $32 for seniors & $10 for students.

-If your Valentine loves opera, head for the Centennial Concert Hall for eight o’clock tonight. Tickets start at $25.

-There’s a romantic evening of Italian food and drink tonight at seven o’clock at the Qualico Family Centre at Assiniboine Park. Tickets are $90.

-You can have dinner and see “Lovesick” by Winnipeg filmmaker Tyson Caron at Winnipeg Film Group at 100-Arthur Street. Tickets are $100 per couple.

Hal Anderson, MyToba