UPDATE: Winnipeg House Fire Turns Fatal

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 25th at 12:42pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have provided an update in a West End house fire.

It happened around 5:30am Tuesday at a home in the 500-block of Simcoe Street.

Investigators initially said three people were recovering in hospital from smoke inhalation.

A man has since succumbed to his injuries.

Family have identified him as William Gamble.

The other victims, a second man and a woman, are both listed in stable condition.

Firefighters located a deceased family cat inside the home after the blaze was extinguished.

The fire spread to a neighbouring house and two people there were treated at the scene.

A cause has not been determined and no damage estimate is available.

MyToba News is following this story and will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – UFFW Local 867

