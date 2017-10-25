UPDATE: Winnipeg House Fire Turns Fatal

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have provided an update in a West End house fire.

It happened around 5:30am Tuesday at a home in the 500-block of Simcoe Street.

Investigators initially said three people were recovering in hospital from smoke inhalation.

A man has since succumbed to his injuries.

Family have identified him as William Gamble.

The other victims, a second man and a woman, are both listed in stable condition.

Firefighters located a deceased family cat inside the home after the blaze was extinguished.

The fire spread to a neighbouring house and two people there were treated at the scene.

A cause has not been determined and no damage estimate is available.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – UFFW Local 867