Update: Winnipeg Cop Dragged, Suspect Caught

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man who allegedly dragged a police officer during a traffic stop has been captured.

It happened back on October 21st around 2:15am in the 300-block of St. Mary Avenue.

The officer noticed fresh damage on the side of a vehicle carrying three occupants.

He determined the driver was wanted on two warrants and attempted to arrest him.

That’s when the accused sped off and dragged the officer 75-metres (246-feet) before he could free himself.

The vehicle was located a short time later abandoned in the 200-block of Balmoral Street.

It allegedly struck at least two more vehicles before coming to a stop.

Winnipeg police say they couldn’t identify the suspect until the got a warrant, which was issued on Friday.

Christopher James Flett, 28, was spotted driving in the 1600-block of Pembina Highway on Sunday.

He was stopped and placed under arrest, but not before he tried knocking out one of the officers.

Flett has been charged with Assault Peace Officer, Resist Peace Officer, Public Mischief, Drive without a Licence or With Invalid Licence, and Drive without Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File