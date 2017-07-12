UPDATE On Possible Location Of Missing Thompson Man
THOMPSON, MB – Manitoba RCMP have issued an update in the case of missing Thompson man Bradley Johnson.
As was reported by MyToba’s Andrew McCrea, Johnson was last seen July 1 at 4:30 am near the Best Western Hotel in Thompson.
Multiple searches have been conducted near Johnson’s last known location, but he remains missing.
Now, RCMP say Johnson could be in the Blumenort/Steinbach area.
If you have any information that could help locate Johnson you can contact RCMP at 204-677-6909.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News