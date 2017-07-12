banner20

UPDATE On Possible Location Of Missing Thompson Man

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 55 seconds ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba

THOMPSON, MB – Manitoba RCMP have issued an update in the case of missing Thompson man Bradley Johnson.

As was reported by MyToba’s Andrew McCrea, Johnson was last seen July 1 at 4:30 am near the Best Western Hotel in Thompson.

Multiple searches have been conducted near Johnson’s last known location, but he remains missing.

Now, RCMP say Johnson could be in the Blumenort/Steinbach area.

If you have any information that could help locate Johnson you can contact RCMP at 204-677-6909.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Missing In Thompson – Bradley Johnson
Missing Portage Girl Justine Sourkes-Sinclair Found Safe: Manitoba RCMP
Blumenort and Brandon truck wash firm gets $825K for upgrades to boost biosecurity
Steinbach RCMP warn of bogus CFS worker

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.