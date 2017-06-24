UPDATE: Winnipeg Police Speak With Suspicious Driver

Andrew McCrea
Posted: June 24th at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have spoken with a driver after complaints of a suspicious vehicle.

It had been seen at various schools around Elmwood and Rossmere.

On Thursday around 3:00pm in the 100-block of Poplar Avenue, the driver allegedly tried to speak to a teenage girl.

He fled the scene when he was unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle was spotted outside a school in the 900-block of Henderson Highway.

Someone confronted him and scared the suspect off to a school in the 600-block of Brazier Street.

He drove around before leaving.

The man is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 50 and 60, with a slim build, and short white hair.

He was wearing a plaid shirt.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s dark blue Ford E350 Econoline van with blacked out windows.

Winnipeg police thank the public for their assistance.

No charges have been laid after speaking with the man, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Police looking for luring creep
Man attempts to lure teens into vehicle in The Maples
Winnipeg Fire Department Battles Elmwood Blaze on Sunday
Car Smashes Into Winnipeg Restaurant For Second Time

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.