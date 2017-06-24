UPDATE: Winnipeg Police Speak With Suspicious Driver

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have spoken with a driver after complaints of a suspicious vehicle.

It had been seen at various schools around Elmwood and Rossmere.

On Thursday around 3:00pm in the 100-block of Poplar Avenue, the driver allegedly tried to speak to a teenage girl.

He fled the scene when he was unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle was spotted outside a school in the 900-block of Henderson Highway.

Someone confronted him and scared the suspect off to a school in the 600-block of Brazier Street.

He drove around before leaving.

The man is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 50 and 60, with a slim build, and short white hair.

He was wearing a plaid shirt.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s dark blue Ford E350 Econoline van with blacked out windows.

Winnipeg police thank the public for their assistance.

No charges have been laid after speaking with the man, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File