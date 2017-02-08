The Unplugged Punk Vol. 2 In Winnipeg On March 4th
WINNIPEG, MB – The Unplugged Punk will be back for another round. Vol. 1 was a big hit, and Vol. 2 is coming soon at the West End Cultural Centre.
“Music fans are attracted to the our show because it’s something fresh.” says organizer Johannes Lodewyks. “Winnipeg is home to a massive talent pool of artists. One that doesn’t stop at punk rock. Our city has bred some of the country’s best aggressive bands. Behind each one has been a great songwriter whose efforts are all too often masked by smashing cymbals, wailing guitars and screaming lyrics. Not to mention the blood, sweat and energy of a live punk rock show.”
The Unplugged Punk Vol. 2 features members of Distances, Moon Tan and the Pink Slips. The event will be hosted by Johannes Lodewyks (The Noble Thiefs, SubCity, Kids on Fire).
DETAILS:
- Saturday, March 4th @ the West End Cultural Centre
- The Unplugged Punk Vol. 2
- feat. Dylan James (Distances), Jenny Wuckert (Pink Slips), Adrian Dyer (Moon Tan), Johannes Lodewyks (Noble Thiefs) & Nic Dyson.
- $10 in advance from the WECC & ticketfly.com
- $15 @ the door
- Doors @ 7:15pm
- Show @ 8pm
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News