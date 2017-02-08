The Unplugged Punk Vol. 2 In Winnipeg On March 4th

WINNIPEG, MB – The Unplugged Punk will be back for another round. Vol. 1 was a big hit, and Vol. 2 is coming soon at the West End Cultural Centre.

“Music fans are attracted to the our show because it’s something fresh.” says organizer Johannes Lodewyks. “Winnipeg is home to a massive talent pool of artists. One that doesn’t stop at punk rock. Our city has bred some of the country’s best aggressive bands. Behind each one has been a great songwriter whose efforts are all too often masked by smashing cymbals, wailing guitars and screaming lyrics. Not to mention the blood, sweat and energy of a live punk rock show.”

The Unplugged Punk Vol. 2 features members of Distances, Moon Tan and the Pink Slips. The event will be hosted by Johannes Lodewyks (The Noble Thiefs, SubCity, Kids on Fire).

DETAILS:

Saturday, March 4th @ the West End Cultural Centre

The Unplugged Punk Vol. 2

feat. Dylan James (Distances), Jenny Wuckert (Pink Slips), Adrian Dyer (Moon Tan), Johannes Lodewyks (Noble Thiefs) & Nic Dyson.

$10 in advance from the WECC & ticketfly.com

$15 @ the door

Doors @ 7:15pm

Show @ 8pm

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News