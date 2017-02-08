Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

The Unplugged Punk Vol. 2 In Winnipeg On March 4th

Winnipeg West End Cultural Centre
Spencer Fernando
WINNIPEG, MB – The Unplugged Punk will be back for another round. Vol. 1 was a big hit, and Vol. 2 is coming soon at the West End Cultural Centre.

“Music fans are attracted to the our show because it’s something fresh.” says organizer Johannes Lodewyks.  “Winnipeg is home to a massive talent pool of artists.  One that doesn’t stop at punk rock.  Our city has bred some of the country’s best aggressive bands.  Behind each one has been a great songwriter whose efforts are all too often masked by smashing cymbals, wailing guitars and screaming lyrics.  Not to mention the blood, sweat and energy of a live punk rock show.”

The Unplugged Punk Vol. 2 features members of Distances, Moon Tan and the Pink Slips.  The event will be hosted by Johannes Lodewyks (The Noble Thiefs, SubCity, Kids on Fire).

DETAILS:

  • Saturday, March 4th @ the West End Cultural Centre
  • The Unplugged Punk Vol. 2
  • feat. Dylan James (Distances), Jenny Wuckert (Pink Slips), Adrian Dyer (Moon Tan), Johannes Lodewyks (Noble Thiefs) & Nic Dyson.
  • $10 in advance from the WECC & ticketfly.com
  • $15 @ the door
  • Doors @ 7:15pm
  • Show @ 8pm

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

