United Way Winnipeg Announces Campaign Goal

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeggers took to the tarmac at Red River College’s Stevenson Campus to let community spirit soar and test their might against a C-130 Hercules and Boeing 727 aircraft in a demonstration of the amazing things we can accomplish when we work together through United Way.

Campaign Chair Colin Ryan remarked that the crowd of roughly 2000 was a perfect representation of what United Way looks like. “It looks like kindness, caring and community. United Way looks like all of us, because it really IS all of us. It’s about Winnipeggers helping Winnipeggers.”

United Way’s goal this year is to help more Winnipeggers than ever by raising $20.5 million – $500,000 more than last year.

“Winnipeggers told us it’s vital to keep our existing supports strong while going even further to help more kids and families still struggling with many different challenges,” said Ryan. “And just like pulling planes, one person alone won’t get far. But a team of people working together, pulling in the same direction for something we can all get behind? That creates a collective might that makes amazing things possible!”

Ron Brown sees it every day in his role as president of United Way Winnipeg agency partner Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg. “For almost 70,000 kids in our city each year, your donations look like courage, confidence, belonging and potential,” he told the crowd. “For agencies like ours, it looks like stability, innovation and the opportunity to make the most meaningful difference possible.”

In fact, someone in Winnipeg accesses a United Way-supported program or service roughly every two minutes on average. As part of an ambitious three-year plan driven by Winnipeggers, the 2017 Campaign will continue to focus on connecting kids and youth with more mentorship and mental health supports, people with more money management and job training, and families with better access to neighbourhood resource centres

Cheered on by emcees Ace Burpee and Chrissy Troy, a record 65 teams of 20 from workplaces across Winnipeg competed for the fastest pull times and most money raised in both individual and team categories. The grand prize is a Rocky Mountain trip for two, but ultimately, the event is a huge win for our entire Community.

United Way of Winnipeg

Photo – unitedwaywinnipeg.ca