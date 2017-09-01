Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Underage Sex Charges For Brandon Man

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 1st at 6:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A 20-year-old Brandon man is facing charges for a sex crime against a child.

Brandon police went to a home in the 500-block of 13th Street Wednesday morning.

The suspect was wanted for Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, and Invitation to Sexual Touching.

The latter charge applies to sex crimes against people under the age of 16.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight ahead of court Thursday.

The accused remains behind bars.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates we receive.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Third victim against instructor comes forward
Brandon Mother Abandons Baby & Stroller
Wanted Brandon Man Arrested After Taxi Ride
Wanted Brandon Man Behind Bars

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.