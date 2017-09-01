Underage Sex Charges For Brandon Man

BRANDON, MB. — A 20-year-old Brandon man is facing charges for a sex crime against a child.

Brandon police went to a home in the 500-block of 13th Street Wednesday morning.

The suspect was wanted for Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, and Invitation to Sexual Touching.

The latter charge applies to sex crimes against people under the age of 16.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight ahead of court Thursday.

The accused remains behind bars.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates we receive.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File