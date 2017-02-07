U.S. Grants Visas To Cuban Doctors

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – As the Trump administration’s travel ban related to seven Muslim-majority countries is blocked in court, about three dozen Cuban doctors and health professionals are entering the U.S. under visas granted under a now-defunct program. Nathan Frandino has more information in this Reuters News video report. -Kevin Klein, MyToba News

