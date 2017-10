WINNIPEG, MB – A University Of Manitoba graduate student has discovered a monster. No, not that kind of monster.

This monster is very small, just two millimeters. But it is ugly…it has eight legs, a single eye, two antennas and no mouth.

Aurelie Delaforge discovered the creature in Nunavut and it turns out it’s Canada’s only species of Monstrilloida zooplankton.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File