U fo M Bisons lose season opener

Head coach Brian Dobie and his University of Manitoba Bisons still can’t figure out how to beat the University of Calgary Dinosaurs.

Last season, Manitoba played the Dinos only once. It was in last September’s home opener at Investors Group Field and Calgary won 46-38. Thursday night, the Bisons opened the 2016 Canada West season at home against Calgary and lost again, this time 23-14 in front of 2,286 paying customers at IGF.

Although Bisons quarterback Theo Deezar actually outdueled Calgary QB Jimmy Underdahl, the Bisons managed only 19 first downs and were able to put only one touchdown and just 14 points on the board.

Deezar finished with 23 completions in 39 attempts for 278 yards and one touchdown while Underdahl completed 21 passes on 34 attempts for 242 yards. Trouble was, Deezar had three interceptions while Underdahl had none. Calgary finished with 424 yards of total offense to Manitoba’s 348.

Manitoba opened the scoring with a single and then added a Ryan Jones field goal to make it 4-0, but Calgary stormed back with five unanswered points to lead 5-4 at the half.

In the third quarter, Manitoba took an 11-5 lead when Deezar hit Jesse Walker on a six-yard TD pass, but Calgary got a 45-yard field goal from Alec Curtis and then Underdahl carried one yard for a touchdown with just seven second left in the quarter to give Calgary a 15-11 lead.

Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Underdahl found Austen Hartley alone for a seven-yard TD and Calgary went ahead 22-11 and pretty much put it away.

Before the game ended, Jones kicked a 10-yard field goal for the Bisons while Curtis booted a single and that was it.

The Bisons suffered an opening game loss at home.

During Brian Dobie’s 20-year tenure as head coach at Manitoba, the Bisons now have an 11-20 record against the Dinos. They are 7-9 at home.

Alex Christie led the Bisons in receiving with nine catches for 55 yards while Walker had three catches for 17 yards and a TD. Riley Harrison carried seven times for 103 rushing yards.

Jeshrun Antwi led the talented Calgary runningbacks with 11 carries for 81 yards while Quentin Chown had 15 carries for 57. Hartley led the Calgary receivers with 14 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba

-Photo, Jeff Miller