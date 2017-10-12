U-16 Team Manitoba for 2017 WHL Cup

WINNIPEG, MB. – Hockey Manitoba announced the final roster for U-16 (Male) Team Manitoba competing at the 2017 WHL Cup in Calgary, AB later this month.

The roster comprised of twenty players features some of the best Manitoba talent born in 2003. The selection process began with player scouting throughout the 2016-17 Bantam season followed by U-16 Program of Excellence (POE) camps held in April, May, and August then finishing with a final evaluation exhibition game in late September. U-16 Team Manitoba will travel October 15 – 22 to compete at the 2017 WHL Cup which includes a pre-tournament exhibition game against the centralized pre-Olympic roster for the National Women’s Team.

The U-16 roster includes twenty (20) names with two (2) goaltenders, six (6) defensemen , and twelve (12) forwards. The final roster includes fifteen total 2017 WHL Bantam Draft picks including Seth Jarvis (11th, Portland Winterhawks) and Daemon Hunt (15th, Moose Jaw Warriors) both selected in the first round. Player selection breakdown by Hockey Manitoba Region; Brandon – 3, Central Plains – 1, Norman – 1, Parkland – 1, Westman South – 3, Winnipeg – 9, Yellowhead – 2.

The Western Hockey League, in partnership with BC Hockey, Hockey Alberta, Saskatchewan Hockey Association, Hockey Manitoba and Hockey Canada will host the event at the WinSport Markin MacPhail Centre located in Calgary Olympic Park. The WHL Cup formerly known as the Western Canada U-16 Challenge Cup is a four team round-robin tournament and skills combine with Alberta, BC, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan serving as a major showcase for top Western Hockey League prospects and the Hockey Canada U-17 Program of Excellence. Full tournament schedule to be released by the Western Hockey League on October 6.

Hockey Manitoba

File photo