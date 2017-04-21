Women Charged For Brandon Parking Lot Bevvies

BRANDON, MB. — Two women are facing charges after drinking in a vehicle in a parking lot.

It happened late Thursday just before midnight in the 6000-block of Victoria Avenue East.

Police approached the vehicle and saw the driver drinking from a bottle.

The two women exited the vehicle and both displayed signs of impairment.

Police arrested the driver and took her to provide breath samples but she refused.

A 34-year-old Rivers, Manitoba woman has been charged with Care and Control while Impaired and Refuse Breathalyzer.

Brandon police were also able to determine the passenger had an endorsed warrant.

A 36-year-old Brandon woman was charged with Breach of Probation.

Both accused were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File