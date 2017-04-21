Women Charged For Brandon Parking Lot Bevvies
BRANDON, MB. — Two women are facing charges after drinking in a vehicle in a parking lot.
It happened late Thursday just before midnight in the 6000-block of Victoria Avenue East.
Police approached the vehicle and saw the driver drinking from a bottle.
The two women exited the vehicle and both displayed signs of impairment.
Police arrested the driver and took her to provide breath samples but she refused.
A 34-year-old Rivers, Manitoba woman has been charged with Care and Control while Impaired and Refuse Breathalyzer.
Brandon police were also able to determine the passenger had an endorsed warrant.
A 36-year-old Brandon woman was charged with Breach of Probation.
Both accused were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File