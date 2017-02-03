Two Winnipeg Teens Stole 7 Cars From Dealerships

WINNIPEG, MB — Two Winnipeg teens are facing charges for allegedly stealing seven vehicles.

Police began investigating in late December 2016 after the string of thefts from auto dealerships all over Winnipeg.

On Thursday afternoon, Winnipeg police spotted a stolen vehicle near Magnus Avenue and Salter Street.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with seven counts of Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possess Goods Obtained by Crime, Possess Prohibited Weapon, Resist/Obstruct Peace Officer, and ten counts of Breach of Court Order.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with five counts of Theft of Motor Vehicle and other related offences.

She was released on a promise to appear. The boy remains behind bars.

