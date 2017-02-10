Two Winnipeg Teens Charged For Robbery, Weapons

WINNIPEG, MB — Two Winnipeg teen boys are facing charges for two alleged robberies.

The first happened back on January 29th around 2:30am in the 200-block of Oakview Avenue.

Police say one of the boys placed an order for pizza with the intent of robbing the delivery driver.

The boys made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

iPhone Classified Ad

Then on January 30th around 2:10pm, the boys went to the 100-block of Leighton Avenue to buy an iPhone that was listed for sale online.

Police say the boys, one armed with a large machete, confronted several victims.

They grabbed some cash and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police sting

On Wednesday, police contacted the seller of an iPhone classified listed online.

Arrangements were set to meet in the 100-block of Leighton Avenue.

Police officers along with the Canine Unit took the boys into custody.

One was in possession of a large machete and the other was carrying a revolver style pellet gun.

The suspects were charged with robbery and weapon-related offences.

They remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News