Two Winnipeg Swimmers Join Bison Team

WINNIPEG, MB. – Two swimmers from Winnipeg have joined the Manitoba Bison Swim Team. Dora Modrcin, and Carter Wasyliw.

Modrcin, turning 18 in November, is a backstroke, butterfly and freestyle specialist from Winnipeg who swam with the Manitoba Marlins from 2006-17. The 5’11” versatile swimmer has accumulated numerous awards including Manitoba Marlins Short Course High Point (2016), Manitoba Marlins Award of Excellence (2016) and Golden Plains 15 & over High Point (2017) while setting a new club record for 15-17 girls in the 50m butterfly.

In addition, Modrcin has been part of Manitoba Prospects West Team (2013-14), Western Canada Summer Games Team (2015) and won two bronze medals on relay teams plus on Manitoba Senior Team (2017). She has been on the honour roll with distinction for grade 9-12.

Wasyliw, 18, is a backstroke, breaststroke, medley and freestyle specialist from Winnipeg who swam with Manitoba Marlins from 2006-17. The 6’4″ versatile swimmer still holds the Manitoba provincial age group record for 11-12 boys in short course (25m) in the 200m backstroke. At the 2017 Golden Plains Invitational in April, he was top point scorer for the Marlins after winning 100m, 200m breaststroke and 200m medley while second in 100m backstroke and third in 100m freestyle. Wasyliw has also been part of Western Canada Summer Games Team (2015) and has graduated with honours standing.

“We are very happy to have Dora and Carter be part of the Bisons this season,” stated Vlastimil (Vlastik) Cerny, Bison swimming head coach in his 25th year at the helm. “Both will be great additions to the team and will make an impact at the U SPORTS level.”

The Bison varsity swim teams begin the 2017-18 season on Saturday, September 30 in a dual meet against the Regina Cougars at the Pan Am Pool.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from The University of Manitoba

Photo – gobisons.ca