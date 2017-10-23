banner20

Two Winnipeg Men Wounded, One Arrested

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 45 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are investigating after two people were seriously assaulted.

It happened around 1:20pm Sunday in the 400-block of Nairn Avenue.

EMS workers found one man suffering from upper body injuries while the other had injuries to his midsection.

They were rushed to hospital, the first stable and the other in unstable condition.

Winnipeg police say the first man was released from hospital and is currently in police custody.

The second man has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No other details are available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Investigate Serious Assault
Winnipeg Police Catch Fugitive After Chase
Winnipeg Man Posing As Police Officer Arrested Again
Winnipeg Police Looking For Three Purse Snatchers

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.