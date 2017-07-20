Two Winnipeg Men Face Child Sex Abuse Image Charges

WINNIPEG, MB – Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after investigations by the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

After police identified a Winnipeg resident as uploading child sexual abuse imagery, officers executed a search warrant on July 11 at a residence in north St. Boniface and seized numerous electronic devices. They also seized devices from a vehicle.

On July 19, 32-year-old Matthieu Gauthier was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Child Pornography

Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possesses for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography

Gauthier was been taken into custody.

In a separate investigation, the ICE Unit was notified in February about a Winnipeg resident uploading child sexual abuse images. After an investigation, the ICE Unit found that the same individual had exchanged child sexual abuse images through email in March of 2013, and had uploaded child pornography images in February and April of 2016.

Police executed a search warrant on March 7, 2017 in the Inkster/Faraday area and seized a computer. An analysis of the computer found nearly 2000 child sexual abuse images.

On July 19, police arrested 29-year-old Matthew Adam Macneil and charged him with the following:

Access any Child Pornography X2

Possession of Child Pornography

Imports, Distributes, Sells or Possesses for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography X2

Macneil was taken into custody.

-MyToba Staff