Two Winnipeg Men Charged For Violent Robberies

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two Winnipeg men are facing charges for a string of home invasions and robberies.

On June 30, 2017, Winnipeg police responded to a home invasion that had occurred in the 700-block of Beach Avenue.

A number of suspects had forcibly entered a home and assaulted the residents.

A male in his 40’s was assaulted and sustained non-life-threatening upper-body injuries.

On July 16, 2017, Winnipeg police responded to a report of an assault that had occurred in the 500-block of Springfield Road.

Both a 26-year-old male and a 27-year-old male received non-life-threatening upper-body injuries.

On July 22, 2017, a 20-year-old male was arrested in relation to these incidents.

Christopher Rauch was charged with the following offences and detained in custody:

Break & Enter

Five counts of Robbery

Four counts of Utter Threats

Mischief Under $5,000

Peter Wilfred Flett, 26, was also identified as a suspect in both incidents.

On July 24, 2017, at approximately 11:15am, Winnipeg Police responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred in the 200-block of La Verendrye Street.

A male suspect pointed what was believed to be a firearm at residents of this location and demanded personal property.

No one was injured during this incident.

A short time later a suspect was located in the 400-block of Archibald Street.

An officer-involved shooting occurred, and the male suspect was conveyed to hospital.

Subsequent details are now part of an investigation undertaken by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

Peter Wilfred Flett, 26, has now been charged with the following offences:

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

Drive While Disqualified

Two counts of Robbery with Firearm

Two counts of Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Two counts of Carry Concealed Weapon / Prohibited Device

Use Firearm During Commission of Offence

Careless Use of Firearm

Four counts of Point Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Three counts of Possess Firearm / Weapon Contrary to Order

Arrest Warrant – Robbery, Assault with Weapon

Flett was detained in custody.

—MyToba News

