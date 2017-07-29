Two In Winnipeg Face Slew Of Weapons Charges

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two men face a barrage of charges after driving erratically in Winnipeg.

It happened Friday night around 11:30pm near Watt Street and Kimberly Avenue.

Police stopped the vehicle in the 600-block of Watt Street and searched it.

Inside, they allegedly found a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a machete, and bear spray.

Both occupants were arrested and detained in custody.

Jonathan Lee Martens, 28, from Richer, has been charged with:

Three counts of Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

Two counts of Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Drive without licence or with invalid licence (Highway Traffic Act)

Drive without driver’s liability insurance (Highway Traffic Act)

Drive imprudently (Highway Traffic Act)

Michael James Macdonald, 32, from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Three counts of Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Both men remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File