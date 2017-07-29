Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Two In Winnipeg Face Slew Of Weapons Charges

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 29th at 6:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two men face a barrage of charges after driving erratically in Winnipeg.

It happened Friday night around 11:30pm near Watt Street and Kimberly Avenue.

Police stopped the vehicle in the 600-block of Watt Street and searched it.

Inside, they allegedly found a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a machete, and bear spray.

Both occupants were arrested and detained in custody.

Jonathan Lee Martens, 28, from Richer, has been charged with:

  • Three counts of Possession of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
  • Two counts of Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Drive without licence or with invalid licence (Highway Traffic Act)
  • Drive without driver’s liability insurance (Highway Traffic Act)
  • Drive imprudently (Highway Traffic Act)

Michael James Macdonald, 32, from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

  • Three counts of Possession of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Both men remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

