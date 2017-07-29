Two In Winnipeg Face Slew Of Weapons Charges
WINNIPEG, MB. — Two men face a barrage of charges after driving erratically in Winnipeg.
It happened Friday night around 11:30pm near Watt Street and Kimberly Avenue.
Police stopped the vehicle in the 600-block of Watt Street and searched it.
Inside, they allegedly found a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a machete, and bear spray.
Both occupants were arrested and detained in custody.
Jonathan Lee Martens, 28, from Richer, has been charged with:
- Three counts of Possession of a Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
- Two counts of Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Drive without licence or with invalid licence (Highway Traffic Act)
- Drive without driver’s liability insurance (Highway Traffic Act)
- Drive imprudently (Highway Traffic Act)
Michael James Macdonald, 32, from Winnipeg, has been charged with:
- Three counts of Possession of a Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Both men remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File