WINNIPEG, MB – Two of the three Shaw CFL Top Performers of the Week are Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

After the win last week in Ottawa, kicker Justin Medlock and defensive back Maurice Leggett were recognized for their performances.

Medlock had the game-winning 38 yard field goal, and was 6-7 for the night.

Leggett had a big game in the win, racking up seven tackles, two quarterback sacks, and a forced fumble.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News