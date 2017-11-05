Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Two Winners In Saturday Lotto 649 Draw

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two Lotto 649 tickets will split Saturday night’s jackpot.

The draw was worth an estimated $7-million with each winner taking home $3.5-million.

Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says one winner was on the prairies while the other was in Ontario.

Another player in Ontario won the guaranteed prize of $1-million.

One player in Ontario also matched five of six numbers and the bonus to take home $231,546.10.

The next Lotto 649 draw is set for Wednesday, November 8th.

An estimated $5-million is up for grabs.

