Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Two Winkler Residents Killed In Crash

Spencer Fernando
Posted: September 9th at 1:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

PLUM COULEE, MB – Two residents of Winkler are dead after a collision on Provincial Road 306.

It happened around 8:50 pm on Friday, when Morden and Carman RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Provincial Road 306, five km south of Plum Coulee in the RM of Rhineland.

According to investigators, a 20-year-old woman from Altona was driving an automobile southbound, when she hit the shoulder of the roadway and over-corrected, which caused her to hit a motorcycle travelling northbound head-on.

The 54-year-old male driver of the motorcycle, and the 53-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from Winkler.

The driver of the automobile and her 20-year-old passenger had only minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation continues.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Red River to Expand Nursing Program
Campaign To Save Tyndall Elevator
Lamoureux Boycotts Liberal Debate
Some Northern Evacuees Going Home

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.