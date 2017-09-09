Two Winkler Residents Killed In Crash
PLUM COULEE, MB – Two residents of Winkler are dead after a collision on Provincial Road 306.
It happened around 8:50 pm on Friday, when Morden and Carman RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Provincial Road 306, five km south of Plum Coulee in the RM of Rhineland.
According to investigators, a 20-year-old woman from Altona was driving an automobile southbound, when she hit the shoulder of the roadway and over-corrected, which caused her to hit a motorcycle travelling northbound head-on.
The 54-year-old male driver of the motorcycle, and the 53-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from Winkler.
The driver of the automobile and her 20-year-old passenger had only minor injuries.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.
The investigation continues.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News