Two Visitors Charged In Winnipeg Homicide

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two out-of-towners are facing charges in one of Winnipeg’s latest homicides.

Winnipeg police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Mustafa Peyawary.

He was located unresponsive and not breathing in the 100-block of Killarney Avenue Sunday around 10:00pm.

Peyawary succumbed to his injuries before emergency crews arrived.

Accused are 27-year-old Damir Kulic, who was visiting from Vancouver, and 29-year-old Ahamed Althaaf Ismail of Edmonton.

Both are charged with First Degree Murder.

Winnipeg police say the victim had “massive blunt force trauma to his body.”

They believe Peyawary was assaulted over an extended period of time.

Both Kulic and Ismail remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File