banner20

Two Visitors Charged In Winnipeg Homicide

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 15th at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two out-of-towners are facing charges in one of Winnipeg’s latest homicides.

Winnipeg police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Mustafa Peyawary.

He was located unresponsive and not breathing in the 100-block of Killarney Avenue Sunday around 10:00pm.

Peyawary succumbed to his injuries before emergency crews arrived.

Accused are 27-year-old Damir Kulic, who was visiting from Vancouver, and 29-year-old Ahamed Althaaf Ismail of Edmonton.

Both are charged with First Degree Murder.

Winnipeg police say the victim had “massive blunt force trauma to his body.”

They believe Peyawary was assaulted over an extended period of time.

Both Kulic and Ismail remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg’s 2016 homicides: June update
Woman Admits to Killing Fiance During Trip
Suspect In Custody For Norway House Homicide
Woman Held For Little Grand Rapids Homicide

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.