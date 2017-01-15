Two Unplanned Hours On Manitoba Highways, Not So Bad After all

WINNIPEG, MB – Recently we had a family gathering at our Winnipeg home. Part of the family involved my mother and brother from Portage la Prairie and my daughter’s family from Ste. Agathe. We all had the afternoon and supper together and had a good time. My mother and brother left shortly after supper for their 90-minute ride home to Portage. My daughter and her family hung around for awhile to visit some more.

About an hour after supper, my granddaughter Abigail noticed her coat was gone, my mother had mistakenly taken her coat as they looked alike. My granddaughter said it was a big deal as she had homework and papers for school and her iPod in the coat and she needed it for the next day. So I called my brother and by then he was almost to Portage but said he’d take my mother home, get the coat and head back to Elie where we could exchange the coats.

Abigail and I headed out for the hour long drive to Elie. Initially I thought this 2 hour drive would be a royal pain. However Abigail immediately began chatting and we had an easy fun conversation all the way to Elie. She talked about how much she loved her family, school, friends and even her teacher.

She told me how much she loved volleyball and even how much she loved her younger brother. When we arrived at Elie, I bought her a favourite Tim’s beverage and we waited briefly for my brother who quickly arrived and we exchanged the coats.

Now we had another hour long ride from Elie to Ste Agathe. Abigail continued to talk and share and she started to play some tunes we both loved through the car sound system. She remembered so many songs she said she had heard me play over the years. Songs I had forgotten she had heard. Pretty special. By the time I got her home, two hours had passed and it didn’t seem like wasted time at all. Unplanned? Yes!! Good times? Yes!! The only hard part was my short drive home

The only hard part was my short drive home from Ste Agathe to Winnipeg. That was a little bit lonely but I knew we had made some great memories. Sometimes life’s best moments are the ones we don’t plan.

Brian Barkley, MyToba